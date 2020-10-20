Bihar assembly elections | A dozen from BJP in LJP final list of candidates

NEW DELHI

Tejashwi’s sympathetic comments towards Chirag garner much attention

The Lok Janshakti Party released its final list of 42 candidates on Tuesday — 12 of them are former BJP members. So far over two dozen BJP leaders have been accommodated by the LJP.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav’s sympathetic comments towards Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan are garnering much attention. Mr. Yadav told reporters in Patna on Monday: “What Nitish Kumarji did with Chirag Paswan was not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan is not among us and we are sad about it. The way Nitish Kumar behaved...did injustice to Chirag Paswan.”

A day later, on Tuesday, Mr. Paswan’s younger cousin and Lok Sabha MP Prince Raj, met Mr. Yadav’s mother Rabri Devi. The reason for the visit ostensibly was to invite her for the shradh ceremony held for Ramvilas Paswan. Mr. Raj told reporters that there was no political discussion.

