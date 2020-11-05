Bihar

Bihar Assembly election | Stakes high for both NDA and UPA blocks in phase 3

Last leg: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a campaign rally in Katihar on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

On the last day of poll campaigning for 78 seats across 15 districts in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that this was going to be his last election.

For both the JD(U)-led NDA and RJD-led UPA stakes are high in the third phase of polls in constituencies comprising Seemanchal, Kosi and Mithila areas where Muslim, Yadav and Extremely Backward Class votes largely decide the fate of candidates.

JD(U) president Mr. Kumar, 69, who is seeking his fourth consecutive term, made an emotional appeal to voters that this was going to be his last election. “Parso chunav hai aur yeh mera aakhiri chunav hai…aur ant bhala to sab bhala (Day after tomorrow is election day and it will be my last election. All’s well that ends well),” said Mr. Kumar, while addressing a public meeting at Dhamdaha in Purnia district of northeast Bihar.

RJD leader and party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Our leader Tejashwi Yadav has been saying for long that on November 10, the farewell of Nitish Kumar is guaranteed. Yeh to aise bhi unka last chunav hi tha (it was anyway to be his last election).”

BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel countered Mr. Tiwari saying that the JD(U) chief “might have meant that it was the last phase of poll of the ongoing election”. Even if Mr. Kumar wanted to retire, the people of Bihar would not like him to do so, Mr. Patel said. In an interview to a news channel a few days ago, Mr. Kumar had said that “he would work until people would like him to work”.

Numbers game

Out of 78 seats in third phase of polls, the grand alliance in 2015 had won 54 Assembly seats (the JD(U) 24, the RJD 20 and the Congress 10). Both the JD(U) and the RJD were part of an alliance in the 2015 poll. But, later, the JD(U) chief parted ways with the RJD in 2017 to join hands with the BJP to retain the Chief Minister’s post. The BJP had got 19 seats while five seats had gone to smaller regional parties. “Muslims in Seemanchal area are known for tactical voting. The AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) can make the difference as the BJP will be keeping a close eye on any division of minority votes” said political analyst Ajay Jha of A.N. Sinha Institute of Social Sciences.

In third phase, as many as 12 Ministers — eight from the JD(U) and four from the BJP — of Mr. Kumar’s cabinet are contesting. The Opposition too has prominent candidates such as Abdul Bari Siddiqui (Kewati), Ramai Ram (Bochaha), State secretary of CPI Ram Naresh Pandey (Harlakhi), Lovely Anand (Saharsa) and Shiv Chandra Ram (Patepur). State Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhury is contesting from the Sarairanjan constituency on the JD(U) ticket against RJD candidate Arvind Kumar Sahni. There are 1,204 candidates in the fray, with 110 women nominees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have addressed a series of public meetings to woo voters. Mr. Modi spoke of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, soldiers martyrdom at Pulwama, the scrapping of Article 370, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Ganga and Chhatee maiya (the Ganga and sun god deity) in his rallies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those who went against the security and sovereignty of the country would be thrown out from India. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav repeated his promise of 10 lakh government jobs to youth and Mr. Kumar stressed on development.

Demographics

The Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region comprises Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar districts while the Kosi area of Saharsa and Madhepura has dominant Yadav and Rajput voters. The Mithila region of Darbhanga and Madhubani has more Brahmin and Muslim voters.

The BJP has been doing well in bordering areas of northeast Bihar on the division of Muslim votes and consolidation of Hindu votes. The Muslim population of Seemanchal is divided into three sub-castes of Kulahiya, Surajapuri and Bhatt and they are known to be opposed with each other. This border area has also been the focus region for AIMIM. The AIMIM candidate had even won the Kishanganj Assembly bypoll in 2019. However, the Congress too has a formidable presence in some constituencies of Seemanchal. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate Mohammad Javed was the lone Opposition candidate to win the poll against the NDA, which had pocketed 39 out of the total of 40 LS seats in Bihar.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly Elections | Need Nitish Kumar government for steady development, says Narendra Modi

Chirag Paswan keeps up attack on Bihar CM in his campaign

Bihar Assembly election | Battle is between development and destruction, says Nadda

Bihar Assembly polls | This is my last election: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly elections | Congress will win 45-50 seats, says Randeep Surjewala

Bihar Assembly election | PM Modi says people of Bihar prefer politics of good governance

Bihar Assembly election | Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at media and EVMs

Bihar assembly elections | 67% turnout in M.P. Assembly bypolls, says EC

Bihar Assembly election | Grand alliance works as one unit

Bihar Assembly election | 54% turnout for second phase of polls

Bihar Assembly elections | Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar during poll rally

PM Modi, CM Nitish looted Bihar, ignored poor migrants, says Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Assembly elections | I win polls because I work to resolve mothers and sisters’ issues, says Modi

Bihar Assembly elections | Mahagatbandhan will get more than 170 seats, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Assembly election | 89% of State’s constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal records: ADR

Bihar Assembly election | Cong. sets up a clickbait for young voters

Bihar Assembly Elections | Congress ignored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contributions, says Modi

Bihar Assembly Elections | Tejashwi confronts Modi on 2014 poll promise to reopen sugar mills in Champaran

Bihar Assembly Elections | Hate speeches, personal remarks by leaders not good for healthy democracy: Rajnath Singh

Bihar Assembly Elections | Modi mocks Tejashwi, Rahul as ‘double yuvraj’ at Bihar rallies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2020 10:47:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/bihar-assembly-election-stakes-high-for-both-nda-and-upa-blocks-in-phase-3/article33032903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY