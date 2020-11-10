Bihar Assembly election results 2020 live | Counting begins, three-tier security system in strong rooms

10 November 2020 04:05 IST

The Election Commission said it had set up 55 counting centres with 414 halls spread across all 38 districts that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for Tuesday’s counting of votes of the Bihar Assembly election.

The commission said it had set up 55 counting centres with 414 halls spread across all 38 districts that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. East Champaran (12 Assembly constituencies), Gaya (10), Siwan (eight) and Begusarai (seven) districts have three counting centres each. The rest of the districts have either one or two.

State Chief Electoral Officer H.R. Srinivasa said the Election Commission had established a three-tier security system for strong rooms (housing the electronic voting machines) and the counting centres.

The three-phase Bihar Assembly poll amid the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent economic slowdown ended on November 7 with around 55% voting for the third and final phase with 78 seats at stake.

Here are the live updates:

Wary of poaching bid, Congress deputes two leaders to Patna

A day after exit polls predicted the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance to be ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly election, the Congress on Sunday sent two senior leaders to Patna to “prevent any attempt at poaching”.

Party president Sonia Gandhi stationed general secretary Randeep Surjewala and senior leader Avinash Pande in Patna to oversee the counting-day developments on Tuesday and coordinate with the candidates.

Sources said the move was to avoid a repeat of Manipur and Goa Assembly elections in 2017 in which Congress MLAs switched sides soon after results and “helped” the BJP form governments in these States despite the Congress emerging as the single largest party in the elections.

Over 57% turnout in final phase, exceeds previous rounds of polling

A security official keeps a vigil as voters stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahua in Vaishali district, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 | Photo Credit: PTI

Turnout in the third and final phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday was over 57%, according to the Election Commission of India.

Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) in-charge of Bihar Chandra Bhushan Kumar said the polling percentage had been 55.22% as he was speaking at the EC’s press conference and that the number was likely to increase.

Speaking at a press conference, EC secretary general Umesh Sinha said Bihar had witnessed “enthusiastic polling” in the three phases on October 28, Tuesday and Saturday, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exit polls predict clear edge for Mahagathbandhan

As the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections drew to a close on Saturday, exit polls unanimously predicted a clear edge for Rashtriya Janata Dalthe Mahagatbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashvi Yadav. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

A majority of the polls predicted a sharp drop in the number of seats for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA. The BJP, however, is likely to retain its 2015 tally, with some polls predicting a slight increase. For the Mahagathbandhan, polls have predicted a huge jump for the RJD and in particular, popular support for Tejashwi Yadav.

