Bihar Assembly election: Congress withholds three names

NEW DELHI

06 October 2020 20:35 IST

The Congress panel to select candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections has withheld three names against whom there are ‘serious’ charges of crimes against women, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

The decision follows the party’s aggressive campaign on women security and crimes against them post Hathras incident.

On Tuesday, former Lok Sabha member Sushmita Dev, who heads the All India Mahila Congress, said any person accused of ‘serious moral turpitiude’ should never be given ticket to contest any election.

“As the Mahila Congress president, I have absolutely no hesitation in saying that I am totally against anybody being given a nomination who has been accused of any serious moral turpitude. I feel that we should have a veto power against people like that. I have spoken about it internally in the party,” she said at a press conference.

Her comments came before the Congress formally releases its first list of candidates for the Bihar elections.

On Monday, the central election committee discussed 46 names and gave an in-principle approval. Of the 243 seats, the party will contest in 70 in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties.

The senior leader, who has been cited above, said the panel tasked with the candidate selection process was trying to ensure that ‘no controversial candidates’ found a place in the final list.