Bihar Assembly election: Can’t compete with the PM Modi in lying, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief holds public meetings in West Champaran and Darbhanga districts as Bihar goes to first phase of Assembly polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his public meetings in West Champaran and Darbhanga districts.

The first phase of polls for 71 seats was held in the State on Wednesday amid tight security. Officials engaged in the poll exercise followed COVID-19 guidelines.

“Congress knows how to run the country, how to stand with farmers, but we do not know one thing and that is how to lie….we cannot compete with the Prime Minister in lying,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at is public meeting in Valmikinagar in West Champaran district.

While slamming PM Modi, Mr. Gandhi said, “During Dussehra, people generally burn effigies of Ravan but this time they burnt effigies of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani in entire Punjab. What is the reason behind it?” asked Mr. Gandhi, and added, “It’s a big and sad thing happening with the Prime Minister of India. Congress gave direction to the country…we gave MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), waived farmers’ loan…we stood with farmers and generated employment.”

The Congress leader further said, “Prime Minister now does not say in his speeches that he will give jobs to 2 crore youths of the country as he knows he is lying and people also know it…I guarantee, if he will announce 2 crore jobs, the crowd will chase him away.”

He also took on the PM over the issues of demonetisation and the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The motive of demonetisation and lockdown was the same…it was aimed at destroying marginal farmers, small businessmen, traders and workers,” he alleged.

Mr. Gandhi also took on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the development issue. “He has not done enough for the development of the State…Tejashwi Yadav has a vision and roadmap for the development of Bihar,” he said.