Bihar Assembly election: Bihar BJP vice-president joins LJP

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Rajendra Singh joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday in Delhi. He is expected to contest on LJP ticket from the Dinara constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In the last two Assembly elections in 2010 and 2015, this seat was held by JD(U)’s Jai Kumar Singh. This time too, sources said, that it was expected that in the seat division between the BJP and the JD(U), it would once again go into the latter’s account.

The LJP has opened doors for all the BJP candidates who could not be accommodated because of the seat distribution between the JD(U) and the BJP. Sources said that many other BJP leaders were in touch with the LJP and would join in soon.

Earlier in an open letter, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan had said that all the winning candidates of the LJP would support the BJP to form the next government in Bihar. The attempt is to keep the JD(U) out of the fray.