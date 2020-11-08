Bihar

Bihar Assembly election | 55 counting centres, 78 CAPF cos, CCTVs: all set for Nov 10 as State awaits poll results

Live tracking: Workers of the Grand Alliance parties monitoring the live video feed of the strong room, where the EVMs are kept, at A.N. College in Patna on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for Tuesday’s counting of votes of the Bihar Assembly election.

The commission said it had set up 55 counting centres with 414 halls spread across all 38 districts that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

East Champaran (12 Assembly constituencies), Gaya (10), Siwan (eight) and Begusarai (seven) districts have three counting centres each. The rest of the districts have either one or two.

With the novel coronavirus is raging in the State, steps have been taken to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed during the counting. Masks will be mandatory for entering the counting centres, which will stock hand sanitisers in adequate quantity.

In the State capital Patna, votes cast in all the 14 constituencies will be counted in just one centre at A.N. College.

State Chief Electoral Officer H.R. Srinivasa said the Election Commission had established a three-tier security system for strong rooms (housing the electronic voting machines) and the counting centres.

The inner core is being guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), then there is the Bihar Military Police (BMP) and then the district police, he told presspersons.

19 CAPF companies

“We have deployed 19 companies of the CAPF just for the security of the strong rooms and counting centres. Besides, we have 59 CAPF companies to ensure law and order during and after the counting process,” he said. One CAPF company comprises around 100 personnel.

The CEO said the commission would strictly deal with “anti-social” elements who indulged in “hooliganism”.

Additional Director-General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said CCTV cameras had been installed in the control rooms.

After the counting starts at 8 a.m., the postal ballots will be opened first followed by EVM votes.

In Bhagalpur district, which has two counting centres, preparations are being made for the results for seven Assembly seats. Display screens are being set up and two tents being erected at each counting centre for presspersons and security personnel. Arrangements are being made to put seven tables in all 14 halls.

In Bhojpur district, the votes for all the seven constituencies will be counted at one centre set up at Bazar Samiti Godown, Arrah.

Prohibitory orders

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in and around the counting centres to prevent gathering of people.

A majority exit polls suggest that the Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance have an edge over the National Democratic Alliance in the election.

