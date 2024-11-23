 />

Bihar bypolls: Ruling NDA ahead in two seats

Election Commission of India updates on Bihar by-elections show BSP and RJD leading in key constituencies

Updated - November 23, 2024 11:25 am IST - Patna

After the third round of counting, Kumar had 13,352 votes, while Kumari, daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, had 11,048 votes. File

After the third round of counting, Kumar had 13,352 votes, while Kumari, daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, had 11,048 votes.

According to initial trends of counting for the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in Bihar, ruling NDA candidates were leading in Tarari and Belaganj constituencies, while the RJD, part of the INDIA bloc, was ahead in Imamganj and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Ramgarh.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, BSP's Yadav was leading in Ramgarh by 3,500 votes over his nearest rival, Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP, after the completion of the second round of counting.

In the Imamganj constituency, RJD's Raushan Kumar led by 2,304 votes against Deepa Kumari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

After the third round of counting, Kumar secured 13,352 votes, while Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, had received 11,048 votes.

Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, vacated it following his election to the Gaya Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Counting to the four Assembly constituencies — Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh — began at 8 a.m. amid tight security arrangements.

The by-elections, held on November 13, are crucial for the ruling NDA, the INDIA bloc, and the newly formed Jan Suraaj party.

More than 12 lakh voters decided the electoral fate of 38 candidates in these four assembly seats.

All four assembly constituencies fell vacant after MLAs representing these were elected in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Published - November 23, 2024 11:15 am IST

