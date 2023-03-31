Vijayendra won’t contest from Varuna, says BSY categorically

March 31, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst intense speculations that his son B.Y. Vijayendra will be fielded against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa categorically stated on Friday that Mr. Vijayendra will fight the ensuing polls from Shikaripur, a constituency currently represented by him.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Yediyurappa said there is “no question” of Mr. Vijayendra contesting from Varuna. “Of course, there may be pressure on him to contest from there but his electoral battle will be from Shikaripur,” he clarified. “I will convey to him (Mr. Vijayendra) and also the party high command my opinion on Varuna,” he said.

The senior BJP leader’s statement has come as a surprise to party workers in Varuna since it was widely speculated that the party’s Central leadership was contemplating fielding Mr. Vijayendra from Varuna instead of Shikaripur. Mr. Siddaramaiah is contesting from Varuna, though he wished to contest from Kolar, leaving the seat to his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah who won from here in 2018.

Mr. Vijayendra, who was in Mysuru on Friday, told reporters that the party high command and the Central leadership will take a call on the candidate for Varuna and expressed confidence that the BJP will romp home in Varuna this time any which way.

‘Still collecting opinion’

“No decision has been taken on the candidates for 224 seats, including Varuna. The Central leaders will decide on it as they have been collecting opinions on the candidates. The party will decide on the seat from which I have to contest. I have been touring Shikaripur and meeting people. Of course, there are BJP workers who admire me and want me to contest from Varuna,” said Mr. Vijayendra, who did not contest in 2018 polls despite campaigning in Varuna.

Mr. Vijayendra did not give a direct reply when asked whether he would contest from Varuna and Shikaripur. “I cannot say anything before the party makes a decision. I haven’t even got ticket as yet.”

He, however, said the BJP has emerged stronger in Varuna and the party workers are enthusiastic.

