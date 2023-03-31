Two legislators resign; likely to hop parties

March 31, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling BJP, which had claimed that none of its legislators would desert the party ahead of elections, saw its Kudligi legislator N.Y. Gopalakrishna submit his resignation to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Friday. Janata Dal (Secular) legislator from Arkalgud in Hassan district A.T. Ramaswamy also resigned.

While Mr. Gopalakrishna, a five-time legislator, submitted his resignation to the Speaker at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, three-time legislator Mr. Ramaswamy submitted his resignation to Legislative Assembly secretary M.K. Mahalakashmi in Bengaluru.

Mr. Gopalakrishna represented Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district four times earlier on Congress ticket. He had shifted to BJP in 2018 over denial of ticket and won from Kudligi in Vijayanagar district.

Mr. Ramaswamy, who has distanced himself from the leadership, told reporters here that he is still in JD(S), but the party had distanced itself. The JD(S) has already announced A. Manju, former Minister, as its candidate from Arkalgud constituency.

Earlier this week, another JD(S) legislator S.R. Srinivas, representing Gubbi, resigned from his House membership and joined the Congress on Thursday. “I have happily resigned as Arkalgud MLA. Once the Speaker comes to Bengaluru, I will meet him and request him to accept it.” He said he had worked with honesty and thanked the JD(S) leadership for having given him opportunities to serve the people. Though he did not spell out about his political future, people aware of his moves indicated that he is headed to the BJP.

