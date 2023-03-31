ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Kolar postponed to April 9

March 31, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A public rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kolar, which was scheduled on April 5, has been postponed to April 9. According to party sources, Mr. Gandhi postponed the rally owing to some other programme on that day.

Mr. Gandhi, a former MP, was scheduled to address the mega rally of the Congress on April 5 in Kolar, the place where he made the controversial speech in 2019 on “Modi surname” that led to a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification. The Congress has decided to hold the event at the same venue in Kolar.

Senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, and former KPCC chief G. Parameshwara, held a meeting at the party office here and discussed the preparations for the rally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US