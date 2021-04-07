Elders arrive in wheelchairs to vote

They were helped by nuns

Defying age and infirmity, several residents of the Cluny Old Age Home arrived on wheelchairs at the Pensionnat De Jeunes Filles High School on Mission Street to exercise their franchise on Tuesday.

Senior citizens were brought early to the polling station to avoid crowding. Helped by staff from the Home and polling officials, they waited patiently for their turn.

The oldest member was 89 and still had the determination to participate in the democratic process, said Sister Pauline.

In fact, these members seldom missed voting in the past, she said.

Although postal ballot was requested for more residents of the Home, only three voters were granted the benefit, she said.