Muslim Jagruti Vedike demands restoration of reservation in 2B category for the community

March 31, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Condemning the BJP-led Karnataka government’s order scrapping the 4% reservation given to the Muslim community in Karnataka, members of the Muslim Janangada Jagruti Vedike on Friday demanded restoration of the reservation in the 2B category.

Addressing presspersons, C.S. Dwarakanath, former chairman of the Backward Classes Commission and legal advisor for the vedike, asserted that Muslims cannot be removed from the OBC list without the Backward Classes Commission’s report. “No empirical data or scientific study was done before scrapping the 2B reservation for Muslims,” he said.

“In Karnataka, Muslims have not been recognised as religious minorities. Reports of various Commissions, including the L.G. Havanur Commission, have recognised them as socially and educationally backward and not economically backward. Hence, they cannot be put in the EWS category, which is exclusively for economically weaker sections,” he said.

Demanding restoration of the 2B reservation for Muslims, vedike president Gulshad Ahmed B.Z. said this move by the government was an attempt to polarise votes ahead of elections.

“We have no objections to the reservation for other castes. We are unhappy with what is done to our community. If the government does not restore the 2B reservation for Muslims, we will be forced to take the legal recourse,” he added.