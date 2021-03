MNM fields candidates in 22 constituencies

PUDUCHERRY

25 March 2021 00:51 IST

It is focusing mainly on the capital

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, has fielded candidates in 22 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory.

In the capital, the MNM has fielded Rudhira Kumaran in Ariyankuppam, P. Gopalakrishnan in Mannadipet, D. Ramesh in Thirubhuvanai, K. Sankar in Oussudu, M. Subramani in Mangalam, A. Bhanumathi in Villianur, Pazhanivelan in Ozhukkarai, P. Sakthivel in Indira Nagar, R. Rajendhiran in Thattanchavady, D. Sathiyamoorthy in Lawspet, S. Paruvadha Vardhini in Raj Bhavan, R. Chandramohan in Kalapet, K. Saravanan in Muthialpet, and Santhosh Kumar in Ouppalam.

S. Saktivel has been fielded in Orleanpet, P. Murugesan in Nellithope, Ari Krishnan in Mudaliarpet, Sundarambal in Manavely, N. Somanathan in Embalam, B. Gnanaoli in Nettapakkam and C. Dinesh in Bahour.

In the regional enclaves, the party has fielded a candidate only in Karaikal North and given the ticket to K. Suresh.