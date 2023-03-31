ADVERTISEMENT

EC declares 48-hour alcohol-free period before polling ends on May 10

March 31, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has declared dry days in the 48-hour period ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka on May 10.

“Under Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which provides that no spirituous, fermented, or intoxicating liquors or other substances of like nature shall be sold, given, or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll for any election in the polling area,” stated a circular from the Election Commission of India.

“In view of the above, “dry days should be declared and notified under the relevant State laws during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll. This will include the dates of repoll, if any. Besides, the counting day should also be declared as a dry day,” stated the circular.

Following this, liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and other establishments selling/serving liquor will not be permitted to sell/serve liquor to anyone on these days. Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, and hotels run by anyone even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor will also not be permitted to serve liquor on these days. 

“Besides, storage of liquor by individuals should be curtailed during this  period and the restrictions provided in the excise law on the storage of liquor on unlicensed premises should be vigorously enforced,” the circular added.

