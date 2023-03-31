ADVERTISEMENT

Congress seeks transfer of four officials from Karnataka CEO’s office

March 31, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

It also demanded stalling of 17 infrastructure-related tender works worth ₹16,516 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition Congress on Friday demanded that the Election Commission of India (EC) transfer four officials who have been working for more than three years in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru.

It also demanded that all the tenders and bids of various departments of Karnataka and also of the Union government that concern the State of Karnataka be stopped in the interest of free and fair elections.

In a petition submitted to the EC through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that officers Raghavendra, Jnanesh, Pranesh, and Yogesh have been working in the office of CEO in Bengaluru since nine years, six years, five years, and over three years, respectively.

“These officers are lenient towards the ruling BJP and RSS organisations. Their prejudicial actions amongst others affect free and fair elections and only help to serve the prospectus of the candidates of the BJP,” they said, adding that this was evident from the actions of these officers that the revision of electoral rolls was entrusted to the organisation called ‘Chilume’, which was run by some leaders of BJP and RSS.

The party urged the EC to transfer the four officials to their parent departments immediately.

‘Stall tenders’

Mr. Shivakumar, in another petition to the EC, demanded stalling of all tender works worth ₹16,516 crore in Karnataka. They demanded that tender works of ₹1976 crore for repair of Shiradi Ghat that connects Bengaluru and Mangaluru be stalled.

He alleged that most of the departments have called the following tenders with an intention to collect “40% commission” from successful bidders and use the same money for the elections.

