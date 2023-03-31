HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress seeks transfer of four officials from Karnataka CEO’s office

It also demanded stalling of 17 infrastructure-related tender works worth ₹16,516 crore

March 31, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition Congress on Friday demanded that the Election Commission of India (EC) transfer four officials who have been working for more than three years in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru.

It also demanded that all the tenders and bids of various departments of Karnataka and also of the Union government that concern the State of Karnataka be stopped in the interest of free and fair elections.

In a petition submitted to the EC through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that officers Raghavendra, Jnanesh, Pranesh, and Yogesh have been working in the office of CEO in Bengaluru since nine years, six years, five years, and over three years, respectively.

“These officers are lenient towards the ruling BJP and RSS organisations. Their prejudicial actions amongst others affect free and fair elections and only help to serve the prospectus of the candidates of the BJP,” they said, adding that this was evident from the actions of these officers that the revision of electoral rolls was entrusted to the organisation called ‘Chilume’, which was run by some leaders of BJP and RSS.

The party urged the EC to transfer the four officials to their parent departments immediately.

‘Stall tenders’

Mr. Shivakumar, in another petition to the EC, demanded stalling of all tender works worth ₹16,516 crore in Karnataka. They demanded that tender works of ₹1976 crore for repair of Shiradi Ghat that connects Bengaluru and Mangaluru be stalled.

He alleged that most of the departments have called the following tenders with an intention to collect “40% commission” from successful bidders and use the same money for the elections.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.