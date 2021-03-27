AINRC-led alliance is strong, says Rangasamy

The National Democratic Alliance, led by the All India N.R. Congress, is “very strong” and will emerge victorious in the Puducherry Assembly election scheduled for April 6, AINRC president and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Friday.

Launching his campaign from the Thattanchavady constituency, he said there was no confusion over the Chief Minister’s post in the NDA.

“Thattanchavady [from where he is contesting, apart from Yanam] will choose the Chief Minister of Puducherry,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

The aim of the NDA and the AINRC was to give a good government that would cater to the needs of people, he said. The misrule by the Congress during its tenure had taken the Union Territory backward. The onus would be on the new government to bring about all-round development, he added.