ADVERTISEMENT

AAP releases second list of 60 candidates

March 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

State convener, AAP, Pritvi Reddy and others releasing the list of the party candidates in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a second list of 60 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

After releasing the candidate list, AAP Karnataka chief Prithvi Reddy said: “All our candidates represent various sections of society. We have selected these candidates after conducting a survey. Candidates are professionals and people from various other backgrounds.” “In the second list, we have given tickets to 11 women, 14 farmers, 18 lawyers, six doctors, 23 engineers, and a retired BMTC bus conductor,” Mr. Reddy added. Earlier on March 20, the party had released the first list of 80 candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US