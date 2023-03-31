AAP releases second list of 60 candidates

March 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a second list of 60 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

After releasing the candidate list, AAP Karnataka chief Prithvi Reddy said: “All our candidates represent various sections of society. We have selected these candidates after conducting a survey. Candidates are professionals and people from various other backgrounds.” “In the second list, we have given tickets to 11 women, 14 farmers, 18 lawyers, six doctors, 23 engineers, and a retired BMTC bus conductor,” Mr. Reddy added. Earlier on March 20, the party had released the first list of 80 candidates.

