HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP releases second list of 60 candidates

March 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
State convener, AAP, Pritvi Reddy and others releasing the list of the party candidates in Bengaluru.

State convener, AAP, Pritvi Reddy and others releasing the list of the party candidates in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a second list of 60 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

After releasing the candidate list, AAP Karnataka chief Prithvi Reddy said: “All our candidates represent various sections of society. We have selected these candidates after conducting a survey. Candidates are professionals and people from various other backgrounds.” “In the second list, we have given tickets to 11 women, 14 farmers, 18 lawyers, six doctors, 23 engineers, and a retired BMTC bus conductor,” Mr. Reddy added. Earlier on March 20, the party had released the first list of 80 candidates.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.