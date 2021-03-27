Assembly elections | West Bengal, Assam witness over 70% turnout in first phase

NEW DELHI

27 March 2021 20:51 IST

EC says rate of malfunctioning EVMs was lower than last few elections.

The Election Commission on Saturday said the first phase of polling in the West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections went off peacefully, with 79.79% and 72.14% turnout respectively as of 5 p.m.

Voting was carried out at 21,825 polling stations in a total of 77 Assembly constituencies in the two states. About 74 electors were eligible to vote for the polls in 30 constituencies of West Bengal and 81 lakh in 47 constituencies of Assam.

The EC said in a statement that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) used for the phase one polls malfunctioned less than previous polls.

“Non-functioning rate during the poll is lesser than experienced in last few polls. (sic),” the EC said.

The EC added that live monitoring and webcasting was carried out for over 50% of the polling stations, including critical and vulnerable polling booths. The EC said COVID-19 safety protocols like sanitising all polling stations a day before voting, thermal scanning, hand sanitisers and face masks were available at the locations.

The EC added that it had already made “record seizure of Rs.281.28 crore”, including cash, liquor and narcotics, in the two states. This amount was over four times higher than the combined seizures of Rs.60.91 crore in the 2016 elections.

During the day, the EC’s CVigil app received 167 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations in West Bengal, of which 111 were disposed of as of 4.30 pm, and 582 cases in Assam, out of which 423 were disposed of till 4.30 pm, the EC said.

While Assam has two more phases of polling to go, West Bengal has seven phases left before the results are announced for both on May 2.