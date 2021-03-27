Assembly Elections | Cautious Congress rejigs campaign

New Delhi

27 March 2021 19:26 IST

Priyanka’s personal outreach and door-to-door visits attempt to reboot party’s fortunes

As Assam and Bengal voted in the first phase of the Assembly election on Saturday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked people to vote against ‘divisive forces’.

“To strengthen democracy, cast your vote against the divisive forces,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted even as he hit the campaign trail in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

Irrespective of the outcome in the elections, the Congress is fighting the current round of Assembly elections differently after having learnt its lessons in the last round of elections.

Unlike Bihar, ticket distribution has been a largely a smooth affair except in Kerala where factionalism has come out in the open, post distribution.

Personal popularity

To paper over such factionalism, Mr. Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member from the State, is using his personal popularity in the State to attract young voters to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The party believes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's charm has helped in attracting the women tea workers in the tea belt of Upper Assam. To counter the BJP’s allegation of resorting to minority appeasement by aligning with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Ms Vadra started her Assam campaign with a visit to the Kamakhya shrine and followed it up with a visit to the birthplace of the 15th century Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Of the five States, the Congress is the principal challenger in Kerala and Assam and that's why there has been extra focus on these two States.

While leaders from neighbouring coastal Karnataka have pitched to take the campaign door-to-door in Kerala, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been a key person in Assam to provide resources for the party’s campaign.

The party also plans to hold press conferences and public meetings by senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Manish Tewari, Sachin Pilot. Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has been tasked with attacking the policies of the State governments with well researched documents that could become talking points in local media.