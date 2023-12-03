HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly elections 2023 results | Not BJP’s victory but Congress’s failure, says Trinamool

Party spokespersons call for greater role for Mamata Banerjee in INDIA bloc

December 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Scene at Uttar Pradesh Congress office after Assembly election results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Scene at Uttar Pradesh Congress office after Assembly election results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Trinamool Congress leadership on December 3 described the results of the Assembly polls in the four States as the “failure of the Congress”.

The BJP wrested Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress while retaining power in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress won the Assembly election in Telangana.

“It is not victory of the BJP but failure of the Congress,” Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told journalists.

While there was no response from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party spokespersons called for a greater role for the Trinamool chairperson in the Opposition front INDIA. “INDIA alliance should put forward the model of Mamata Banerjee,” Mr. Ghosh said.

This is not the first time that the Trinamool Congress has blamed the Congress for the BJP's electoral success in the Assembly polls. The Trinamool leadership has been vocal against the Congress for suffering setbacks at the hands of BJP in various Assembly elections.

‘No impact on Bengal’

The Trinamool leaders also added that the Assembly poll results would not have any impact on West Bengal. “The results are strange because the prediction was something else. The results, however, will not impact West Bengal, where we are strong and will remain strong in future,” Trinamool leader and West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim said.

Meanwhile, enthused with the party performance in the Assembly polls, the West Bengal BJP leadership said that the Mamata Banerjee's government will not complete its full term till 2026. “The Mamata Banerjee government will not complete full term. After the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, things will change,” Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

Mr. Adhikari also indicated fireworks in the West Bengal Assembly when it resumes business on Monday.

There was celebration outside the State BJP headquarters with party supporters bursting crackers.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / All India Trinamool Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.