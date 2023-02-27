ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly elections 2023 | Meghalaya records 77.55% polling; it’s 84% in Nagaland 

February 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Polling in the two northeastern States was peaceful, barring some stray incidents of violence

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel stand guard as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for Nagaland Assembly Election, at a polling station, in Mokokchung on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Meghalaya and Nagaland averaged more than 80% of polling in the Assembly elections held on Friday. 

Both States have a 60-member House. But voting was held in 59 constituencies each as a BJP candidate was declared winner unopposed in Nagaland while a candidate of the United Democratic Party died in Meghalaya. 

Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said 77.55% of the State’s 21.61 lakh voters exercised their franchise according to reports available by 7.30 p.m. The final figure could be closer to the 2018 mark of 85.59% when reports from the remote centres come in. 

His Nagaland counterpart, V. Shashank Shekhar said 84.8% of the State’s 13.17 lakh electors had cast their votes. “We are still expecting the results from 171 polling stations where voting continued beyond the closing time of 4 p.m.,” he said. 

The turnout in Nagaland was 83.85% in 2018. 

Three injured in attack

Polling in the two northeastern States was peaceful, barring some stray incidents of violence. Three persons were injured in Akuk village under the Bhandari constituency in Wokha district when supporters of one candidate attacked those of another. 

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Meghalaya assembly election at a polling booth on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

There were reports of some extremists intimidating voters in favour of certain candidates in some districts. 

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio exuded confidence that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP would retain power. 

“I am humbled by the support of the people who have already made me the longest-serving Chief Minister of Nagaland,” he said, after casting his vote at the Tuophema polling station. He is seeking to retain the Northern Angami-II seat for the NDPP. 

He promised to remove certain “deficiencies” in the eastern part of Nagaland by creating jobs and building infrastructure if the NDPP-BJP retains power. Six eastern districts want to break away from Nagaland. 

Mr. Rio said efforts would be made to resolve the “Naga political issue” and ensure permanent peace in the State. The issue pertains to the peace process between the Centre and two sets of extremist groups. 

‘Wave for NPP’

His Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad K. Sangma said the turnout indicated a wave for the National People’s Party (NPP). “We have received a good response everywhere,” he said, after casting his vote at the Walbakgre polling station under South Tura, the constituency he hopes to retain. 

However, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong drew the notice of the Election Commission for a similar comment in a video posted on social media. He is the NPP’s candidate from the Pynursla constituency. 

The polling in Meghalaya was marked by a case of proxy voting when Shillong resident, Bir Kumar Rai found out that his vote in the city’s Nongrim Hills was cast by one Brij Kumar Rai. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, S.C. Sadhu said the polling team was replaced after the faux pas.  

