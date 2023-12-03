Assembly election results 2023 | People have rejected caste-based politics of Congress: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

December 03, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP crossed the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and said that people have rejected the Congress for playing caste-based politics.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “The country has faith in PM Modi. All States have shown that only one guarantee works and that is Modi’s guarantee. People want a double-engine government. Congress’ guarantees have failed. People have rejected the Congress governments. Now those who want to go abroad for vacation can go. People have shown Congress that if you do caste-based politics, there is only one answer. People want good governance, development and double-engine government of PM Modi.”

Anurag Thakur further said that women in Rajasthan had made up their minds to vote against the Congress for allegations of corruption and poor handling of women’s security in the State.

“The more the opposition tried to malign the image of PM Modi the more he evolved with flying colours. For PM Modi youth, women, farmers, and the poor are the only castes in India,” he added.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also praised PM Modi’s leadership for the landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh elections. Mr. Tomar made the remark while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on December 3.

The BJP leader said that the party fought the State Assembly elections with “full strength” and “received the blessings from the people. BJP contested the elections with full strength and as a result, we’ve received this blessing from the people. I congratulate and thank all the workers”

Referring to himself as an ordinary worker of the party, he said, “It is the victory of party workers, PM Modi’s popularity, welfare schemes of State and central governments...I am an ordinary worker of BJP...,” he added.

Celebrations have erupted within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan as the party gained the upper hand and crossed the majority mark in these three States.

The BJP is set to form the government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh while the Congress will form a government in Telangana, according to the Election Commission as votes were counted on December 3 for Assembly polls.