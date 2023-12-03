ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly election results 2023 | Mallikarjun Kharge thanks people of four States

December 03, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress president said that the party fought a spirited campaign in all the four States.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on December 3, thanked the people of Telangana for bringing the party to power by dislodging the BRS government.

Mr. Kharge also thanked the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In his X post, he said “I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states.”

Mr. Kharge further added “The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four States. I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers.”

The Congress president wrote “We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties.”

