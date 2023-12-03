Assembly election results 2023 | Mallikarjun Kharge thanks people of four States

December 03, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on December 3, thanked the people of Telangana for bringing the party to power by dislodging the BRS government.

Mr. Kharge also thanked the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In his X post, he said “I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states.”

I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them.



I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 3, 2023

Mr. Kharge further added “The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four States. I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers.”

The Congress president wrote “We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties.”