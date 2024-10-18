GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad, Nanded Lok Sabha bypolls and 48 Assembly bye-elections: Full list and schedule

Lok Sabha bypolls are taking place in Kerala for Wayanad and in Maharashtra for Nanded.

Updated - October 18, 2024 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) announced the schedule for bypolls to 48 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. Except for Nanded Lok Sabha seat and Kedarnath Assembly seat, where votes will be cast on November 20, the remaining by-elections will be held on November 13. Results will be announced on November 23.

The highest number of seats for bye-election is in Uttar Pradesh, totalling nine. This is followed by Rajasthan with seven seats, West Bengal with six, and Assam with five. Bihar and Punjab each have four seats, while Karnataka has three. Additionally, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Sikkim each have two seats, and Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand each have one seat.

Lok Sabha bye-elections are taking place in Kerala for Wayanad and in Maharashtra for Nanded.

Here are the 48 Assembly constituencies going for the bypolls across 14 States

1. Assam: Dholai, Sidli, Bangaigon, Behali, Samaguri

2. Bihar: Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj

3. Chhattisgarh: Raipur City South 

4. Gujarat: Vav

5. Karnataka: Shiggaon, Sandur, Channapatna

6. Kerala: Palakkad, Chelakkara

7. Madhya Pradesh: Budhni, Vijaypur

8. Meghalaya: Gambegre

9. Punjab: Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, Chabbewal

10. Rajasthan: Chorasi, Khinwsar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, Salumber, Ramgarh

11. Sikkim: Soreng-Chakung, Namchi-Singhithang

12. Uttar Pradesh: Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, Sishamau

13. Uttarakhand: Kedarnath

14. West Bengal: Taldangra, Sitai, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Madarihat 

Here are the two Lok Sabha seats going for bypolls

1. Kerala: Wayanad

2. Maharashtra: Nanded

Published - October 18, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Lok Sabha / Election Commission of India / election / Karnataka / Kerala / Uttar Pradesh / Rajasthan / West Bengal / Bihar / Assam / Gujarat / Meghalaya / Uttarakhand / Madhya Pradesh / Sikkim

