Assam

Assam Assembly Election | Will not allow politics over illegal immigration in Assam: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Appealing to one and all to avoid politics over illegal immigration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP, if voted to power, will not allow infiltrators from Bangladesh to reside in Assam.

Addressing an election rally in Lumding, he said the BJP government has set up electronic surveillance across the Indo-Bangla border in Assam to stop infiltration from the neighbouring country. “We will not allow politics over illegal immigration. Assamese culture and identity will be protected. If we had any bad intention, we would not have conferred Bharat Ratna on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika,” he said.

Talking about the perennial flood problem, Mr. Singh said the BJP government, once re-elected, will do everything possible to solve it.

