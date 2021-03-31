Assam

Will accept Assam NRC and issue I-card to every citizen, says Congress

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Wednesday announced that the Congress, if voted to power, will accept and notify the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and issue identity card to every citizen of the State.

Addressing a rally in western Assam’s Barkhetri along with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Bora also assured steps for early hearing and disposal of appeals of the 19.06 lakh people who were left out of the final draft of the NRC published in 2019.

About 3.3 crore people had applied for inclusion in the NRC.

“I promise you that if our party comes to power, we will take the help of the Supreme Court to accept and formally notify the NRC that has been stalled by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government. We will also issue identity card to every citizen of Assam,” the State Congress president said.

“We will also ensure that the hearings of the appeals by the 19.06 lakh excluded from the final draft at the earliest and the genuine Indian citizens’ names are enrolled without further delay,” Mr. Bora, who contested the Gohpur Assembly seat in the first phase, said.

According to the standard operating procedure, the NRC authorities would have to issue rejection slips to each of the excluded persons for them to appeal to a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) within 120 days of receiving the notice. The quasi-judicial tribunals would then have to weigh documents for declaring the appellant as an Indian or foreigner.

The rejection slips were to have been issued soon after the final NRC draft was published on August 31, 2019.

Congress has already set up a legal cell to deal with the NRC drop-out cases at the FTs.

Contract employees at sea

Released from their jobs, 272 contractual junior assistants engaged in the NRC updating exercise since 2014 have sought rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, these contractual employees told journalists they had assisted regular State government employees in updating the complicated exercise and were initially given to understand that the NRC would be a continuous process.

“On March 23, the Registrar General of India ordered the closure of the NRC office in the State and refused to sanction any further fund to run the office after March 31. On March 26, we were released from our responsibilities while some others have been retained,” the contractual employees said.

“We were appointed under Assam’s Home and Political Department. We were told to go at a critical time when the government machinery is not working due to the elections. If the NRC authority thinks if issuing rejection and other pending work can be done with regular employees, why did they appoint us in the first place?” the junior assistants said.

They also sought to know if the Supreme Court, which had monitored the NRC updating exercise, would intervene in their case. “We cannot be abandoned like this, particularly when the NRC authority refused to give us No Objection Certificates whenever some of wanted to take up better job offers during the updating process,” they said.

