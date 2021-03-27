Tejashwi bats for the Congress in Assam

SILCHAR

27 March 2021 21:34 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday asked the people of Assam to choose between Mahajot, the Congress-led grand alliance of 10 parties, and Mahathug (great goon), a term he used for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a rally for Mukesh Pandey, Congress candidate for the Lakhipur Assembly constituency in southern Assam’s Cachar district, he alluded to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan that lost the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections narrowly to the Janata Dal (United) and BJP. “We know how they manipulate to win elections, but the five guarantees will see Mahajot through in Assam,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising