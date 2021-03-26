The authorities of western Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday organised a pride parade to focus the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign on voters belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. “Goalpara district recorded a turnout of 89.3% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. We want to bridge the gap of 10.7% because each voter, irrespective of community, is important,” the District’s Deputy Commissioner, Varnali Deka, said. The pride parade followed campaigns with female sex workers, drug users and residents of remote villages on the border with Meghalaya. A few of these villages have been known to be superstitious, often leading to witch-hunting.
Assam Assembly Elections | SVEEP campaign via pride parade in Goalpara district
March 26, 2021 23:06 IST
