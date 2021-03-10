Assam Assembly elections | CM Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Majuli

GUWAHATI

10 March 2021 01:00 IST

He is seeking election for the second time from the ‘island’ constituency

Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s key candidate Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers from the Majuli Assembly seat on Tuesday.

He is seeking election from the ‘island’ constituency for the second time.

Finance Minister and chief poll strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma, ally Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora and Union Minister Jitender Singh accompanied him to the office of Majuli’s Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi.

Advertising

Advertising

“The blessings of the people are my source of endless inspiration,” Mr. Sonowal said.

His main opponent will be former Congress Minister Rajib Lochan Pegu, who represented Majuli for three consecutive terms since 2001 until 2016.

Former Minister and Congress heavyweight Rakibul Hussain filed nomination from the Samaguri constituency in central Assam. He was accompanied by MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Gaurav Gogoi and State party president Ripun Bora, who had filed his nomination from the Gohpur seat on Monday.

Majuli, Samaguri and Gohpur are three of the 47 seats where elections will be held in the first phase on March 27.