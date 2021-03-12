Hospitalised after nomination rejection

GUWAHATI

12 March 2021 05:11 IST

Former Assam MLA Alok Ghose, who quit the BJP after being denied a ticket, was hospitalised on Thursday after his nomination for the Mariani Assembly constituency was rejected. He had filed the papers as the candidate of the newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad. Two pages of the nomination were apparently found missing by the Returning Officer in Jorhat district. Mr. Ghose’s supporters sniffed a conspiracy since he, a philanthropic veteran who contested five elections, was not expected to make mistakes.

Advertising

Advertising