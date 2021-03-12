Assam Assembly Elections | Give jobs, not CAA, says Congress

The party receives more than 70,000 applications for its job guarantee programme.

The youth wing of the Assam Congress on Friday launched the party’s third poll campaign in a row. The slogan of the campaign is “CAA nohoy, sakori laage (Give jobs, not CAA)”. “With this campaign, we intend to create awareness in each and every booth against the polarised, amended Citizenship Act and about jobs,” Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma said. Some of the party’s promises include job guarantee, a law to stop implementation of the CAA and NRC, and raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, and free electricity up to 200 units per household.

The party, she added, has also received more than 70,000 applications for its job guarantee programme within 24 hours of launching a roadshow campaign. The job guarantee is one of five the Congress has promised after coming to power in Assam.

The other guarantees are bringing a law that stops the implementation of the CAA and National Register of Citizens, raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and ₹2,000 as monthly income support to all homemakers.

“Assam is on its way to fulfilling its dreams of a progressive future with its youngsters showing immense support for Congress's job guarantee programme for which more than 70,000 applications have already been received online,” State party president Ripun Bora said.