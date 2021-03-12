Assam Assembly Elections | Give jobs, not CAA, says Congress

The youth wing of the Assam Congress on Friday launched the party’s third poll campaign in a row. The slogan of the campaign is “CAA nohoy, sakori laage (Give jobs, not CAA)”. “With this campaign, we intend to create awareness in each and every booth against the polarised, amended Citizenship Act and about jobs,” Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma said. Some of the party’s promises include job guarantee, a law to stop implementation of the CAA and NRC, and raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, and free electricity up to 200 units per household.
The party, she added, has also received more than 70,000 applications for its job guarantee programme within 24 hours of launching a roadshow campaign. The job guarantee is one of five the Congress has promised after coming to power in Assam.
The other guarantees are bringing a law that stops the implementation of the CAA and National Register of Citizens, raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and ₹2,000 as monthly income support to all homemakers.
“Assam is on its way to fulfilling its dreams of a progressive future with its youngsters showing immense support for Congress's job guarantee programme for which more than 70,000 applications have already been received online,” State party president Ripun Bora said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath