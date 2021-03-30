Assam

Former extremists group to back BJP in Assam

Members of a disbanded extremist group comprising Bengali Hindus have pledged their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party and its regional allies in Assam.

Altogether 301 members of the National Liberation Front of Bengali were among 644 of eight groups who had given up arms in January 2020. They met at Tamulpur in western Assam’s Baksa district on Tuesday to air their preference.

The organisation’s leader Krishna Poddar said the decision to support BJP, more specifically its ally United People’s Party Liberal in Bodoland Territorial Region, followed assurances that their issues would be resolved, if the alliance retains power in Assam.

“Officials of the Assam government have assured us that they will resolve our problems, including rehabilitation through entrepreneurship or self-employment,” he said.

The Assembly constituencies in Baksa district go to the polls in the third phase on April 6.

