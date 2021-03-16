Former extremists call for driving BJP out

M.D. Batha, the leader of the new outfit, was among 1,615 who gave up arms after signing the Bodo Pace Accord in January 2020

Some leaders of the disbanded National Democratic Front of Boroland have formed a new extremist group to revive the armed movement. They have also called for driving the Bharatiya Janata Party out of Assam.

In a video statement released to the media, the leaders of the National Liberation Front of Boroland (NLFB) said the Centre and the Assam government’s indifference to the Bodo issue made them return to the jungles and take up guns again for their rights. “The BJP is a big threat to Assam, and you have to eject it from Assam,” the outfit headed by M.D. Batha said.

He was among the 1,615 extremists who laid down their weapons in January 2020 after the Centre had signed the Bodoland Territorial Region pact with four factions of the NDFB and the All Bodo Students’ Union.

The police in BTR confirmed the “serious” development, saying the group may have 25-30 members.