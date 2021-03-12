Assam Assembly Elections | Swap of party colours in Golaghat

12 March 2021 23:47 IST

Former Assam Minister Ajanta Neog and her rival swap parties.

Former Assam Minister Ajanta Neog and Bitupan Saikia are rivals again in Golaghat, but with a swap of party colours. As the BJP candidate in 2016, Mr. Saikia lost the eastern Assam constituency to Ms. Neog, a Congress heavyweight, by 5,213 votes. Ms. Neog quit the Congress in December 2020. It is the BJP which is fielding her from Golaghat this time. So, a bitter Mr. Saikia joined the Congress, which readily offered him the seat. The only other candidate contesting the seat is Rina Saikia of the Assam Jatiya Parishad.

