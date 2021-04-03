Assam

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission transfers Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother from Goalpara district

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns in Guwahati on April 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Hours after barring Assam Finance Minister and BJP’s chief poll strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Election Commission has ordered the replacement of his brother as the Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district.

In an official communication to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer on Friday, the EC ordered the transfer of Sushanta Biswa Sarma from Goalpara “to some suitable post in State headquarters”.

The order named IPS officer Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy as Mr. Sushanta Biswa Sarma’s replacement.

Earlier, the EC had barred Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours. The Minister has accordingly announced he will stay away from all electoral activities ahead of the third and final phase on April 6.

The poll body took action against the Minister for allegedly intimidating Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary, whose party is a key constituent of the Congress-led Mahajot, or grand alliance.

Voters in Goalpara district will exercise their franchise in the third phase on April 6. The first and second phases of voting were conducted on March 27 and April 1.

Related Topics
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Assam Assembly Election | Congress protests EVM ‘manipulation’ by BJP

Assam Assembly polls | EC cuts short ban on campaigning by Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours

Assam Assembly elections | Congress-led alliance has already accepted defeat, says Modi

Assam Assembly elections | Contrasting campaigns by BJP, Congress

Assam Assembly polls | BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma barred from campaign for 48 hours

BJP planned creation of AJP, Raijor Dal to split anti-CAA votes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Priyanka Gandhi cancels her election campaign in Assam, Kerala and T.N.

Assam Assembly polls | Officials concerned over record haul of drugs

Assam Elections | EC suspends poll officials for ‘lift’ in vehicle linked to BJP candidate

Assam Assembly Elections | Over 77% turnout in phase 2 voting

AIUDF and ISF: New experiments in Muslim politics

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission issues notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Assembly Elections | Make Himanta CM for a day to make people live in peace, says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Assembly Elections | People in Assam have shown Congress-led alliance the ‘red card’: Modi

Assam Assembly Elections | Mahajot candidate joins BJP ahead of phase 3 voting

Assam Assembly Elections | In second phase of polls, a test for pro-CAA sentiment

Assam Assembly Elections | Rahul’s temple visit to counter BJP attack on alliance with Ajmal

Will accept Assam NRC and issue I-card to every citizen, says Congress

Assam Assembly Elections | Will throw Badruddin Ajmal out of State: Amit Shah
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 11:15:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/election-commission-transfers-himanta-biswa-sarmas-brother-from-goalpara-district/article34228912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY