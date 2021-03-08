Denied ticket, Assam BJP Minister returns to Congress

Snubbed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Minister Sum Ronghang returned to the Congress on Sunday.
Mr. Ronghang, who held the portfolios of Hill Areas Development, besides Mines and Minerals, was one of 11 MLAs to whom the BJP denied a ticket. He joined the Congress in the presence of party general secretary Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders.
The Congress is likely to field the out-of-favour Minister from Diphu, the Assembly constituency in the hill district of Karbi Anglong that he represents.
On March 5, another BJP leader and a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member, Bitupon Saikia joined the Congress.
Leader joins Raijor Dal
Azizur Rahman, advisor to the influential All Assam Minority Students’ Union, became the Raijor Dal candidate for the Naoboicha seat soon after joining the new regional party on Sunday.
The announcement of his candidature followed the second list of 50 candidates that ally Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) released.
Among these seats is Naoboicha, where the AJP nominated retired teacher Putali Kayastha.
The AJP also nominated Alok Ghosh, a former BJP leader, for the Mariani seat.
On Sunday, the Asom Gana Parishad too declared its first list of candidates. Among the eight names declared are party president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora (Bokakhat seat) and Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath