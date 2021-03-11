Assam

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress launches ‘5-guarantee’ Yatra

Nagaon MP and Congress Campaign Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said the guarantees were arrived at after carefully studying the budget and logistical capacity of Assam. File Photo  

The Assam Congress on Thursday launched its “5-guarantee” Yatra as a follow-up to its bus tours to “come, save Assam” from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Hindutva agenda of the BJP.

At an election rally in northern Assam on March 2, the Congress had announced the five guarantees if the eight-party Mahajot led by the party comes to power.

The five guarantees are bringing a law that stops the execution of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, providing 5 lakh government jobs, raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, free electricity up to 200 units per household and ₹2,000 as monthly income support to all homemakers.

State Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma said the Yatra was launched simultaneously in central Assam’s Nagaon and northern Assam’s Tezpur. “The five guarantees are driving the party campaign and will reach every corner of Assam,” she said.

Congress general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh flagged off the Yatra. “These are plausible guarantees,” he said.

Nagaon MP and Congress Campaign Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said the guarantees were arrived at after carefully studying the budget and logistical capacity of Assam.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles

Frontier politics: On identity issues in Assam polls

Assam Assembly elections | Opposition targets BJP after court stays wage hike for tea workers

PM against Bengal syndicates, but kingpins running BJP show in Assam: party MLA denied ticket

Assam Assembly elections | Central observer tests positive in poll-bound Assam

Assam Assembly elections | Congress releases fresh list with 26 names

Assam Assembly polls | 281 candidates file nomination for first phase

Assam Assembly elections | Provide separate line for transgenders at polling booths, Assam CEO urged

Assam Assembly elections | 173 candidates file nominations for first phase

Assam Assembly elections | CM Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Majuli

Former CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta not to contest Assam Assembly election

Assam Assembly elections | Denied ticket, Assam BJP Minister returns to Congress

Assam Assembly elections | Raijor Dal names two more candidates for first phase

Assam Assembly elections | 5 of AIUDF’s 16 candidates in friendly fight with Congress

BJP, allies face vote share challenge in Assam polls

Denied ticket, Assam BJP Minister returns to Congress

Assam polls: Raijor Dal contesting 4 seats against ally AJP

Assam Assembly polls | BJP, allies reaffirm poll commitment

Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list are fresh faces

Assam Assembly elections | 18 all-women polling stations in Assam’s Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar constituencies

Assam Assembly elections | Ripun Bora, ex-BJP MP in Congress first list

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 2:05:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/congress-launches-5-guarantee-yatra-in-assam/article34044900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY