Assam Assembly Elections | Congress launches ‘5-guarantee’ Yatra

The Assam Congress on Thursday launched its “5-guarantee” Yatra as a follow-up to its bus tours to “come, save Assam” from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Hindutva agenda of the BJP.
At an election rally in northern Assam on March 2, the Congress had announced the five guarantees if the eight-party Mahajot led by the party comes to power.
The five guarantees are bringing a law that stops the execution of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, providing 5 lakh government jobs, raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, free electricity up to 200 units per household and ₹2,000 as monthly income support to all homemakers.
State Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma said the Yatra was launched simultaneously in central Assam’s Nagaon and northern Assam’s Tezpur. “The five guarantees are driving the party campaign and will reach every corner of Assam,” she said.
Congress general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh flagged off the Yatra. “These are plausible guarantees,” he said.
Nagaon MP and Congress Campaign Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said the guarantees were arrived at after carefully studying the budget and logistical capacity of Assam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath