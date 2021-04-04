Assam Assembly polls | Congress has no vision for Assam development, says Shah

GUWAHATI

04 April 2021 17:22 IST

A task force would be created to free Vaishnavite monasteries of encroachers, he says

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of adopting divisive policies to rule over the people and said the grand old party lacks vision for the development of Assam.

He also called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi an occasional tourist at a BJP rally in western Assam’s Sorbhog before cutting short his campaign due to the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. Sunday was the last day of campaigning for 40 of Assam’s 126 Assembly seats in the third and final phase of polling.

“The Congress cannot solve any problem because it has no vision for development and believes in keeping the people divided. Their leader Rahul Gandhi too comes as a tourist to the State,” Mr. Shah said, claiming only the NDA’s “double-engine government” can ensure development in Assam.

Accusing the Congress of giving a free hand to poachers in the Kaziranga National Park, he said the rhino — Assam’s pride — would have been a thing of the past had Congress continued to rule the State.

The Home Minister exuded confidence that the BJP and its allies “achieved majority to form the next government” in the two phases of voting on March 27 and April 1. “In West Bengal too, the BJP will win more than 200 seats.”

Mr. Shah highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government in Assam during the last five years. He cited the ‘historic’ Bodo Peace Accord (January 2020) and the return to the mainstream of 2,000 extremists as major achievements in ensuring peace.

He also assured that a Satra Land Protection Task Force would be set up to rid the Vaishnavite monasteries of encroachers. Among other promises, he said Guwahati would be developed as a start-up capital of Southeast Asia for youths of the region to become self-sufficient.