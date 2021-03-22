Assam

Assam Assembly Election | CAA will be implemented after polls, says BJP chief

Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass. File Photo.  

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has said his party will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after the three-phase Assembly elections in the State ending on April 6.

The CAA offers fast-track citizenship to non-Muslims who allegedly fled religious persecution in three neighbouring countries and took refuge in India by December 31, 2014.

“The BJP leaders may be keeping quiet on the issue of CAA as Assam witnessed a wave of protests after Parliament approved it. But the party stands by the law and will implement it if voted back to power,” he told journalists, adding that there was no question of going back.

He reminded that the contentious Act had no impact on the series of elections during the peak of the movement against it.

“The CAA did not prevent the BJP from increasing its seat tally from seven to nine during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Our party also won the panchayat and the tribal council polls before that,” he said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promises that his party will not allow the CAA implementation in Assam, Mr. Dass said: “Even our booth level workers know better than him about the Act.”

Mr. Dass is contesting the Patacharkuchi seat in western Assam. He had won the Sorbhog seat further west in 2016.

