‘BJP’s 100-plus claim is for Cong., not for themselves’

The ruling party has not implemented any of its poll promises made five years ago, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, who is an observer for the election-bound Assam, speaks about the party’s poll prospects in the State, discomfort within cadre about the alliance with Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front and dissent by the G-23 group of leaders. Excerpts:

In 2016, there was a gap of 10% in terms of vote share between the Congress and the BJP. How do you plan to bridge this?

The situation in 2016 was very different from today. The Opposition was a divided house. Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF fought alone, the Left parties were contesting outside the UPA. The BJP, on the other hand, had an alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front. This time, we are a cohesive alliance of six parties while the BPF has walked out of the NDA. Moreover, the BJP has not implemented any of the promises it made five years ago. Didn’t they say they will deport 50 lakh illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. If you look at the statistics given by the Home Ministry, this figure does not even reach thousands, forget about the lofty claim of 50 lakh. They said Bangladesh-India border will be sealed. Did that happen? They said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented. Assam voters have rejected the CAA, which is why the Centre is dragging its feet on implementing it. They claimed that they will build an expressway along the Brahmaputra river. Not a single stone has been laid so far. The BJP has nothing to show for its five years in the government.

This is the first election without Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi. You don’t even have a chief ministerial face. How will the party fare in such circumstances?

Tell me who is the BJP’s Chief Minister in Assam? Is it Sarbananda Sonowal or Himanta Biswa Sarma? They don’t like each other, they don’t even talk to each other. And both are vying for the CM’s post. Come to think of it, who is the BJP’s CM candidate in West Bengal? Assam voters fondly recall the 15-year rule of Tarun Gogoi ji. It was during his tenure that the State saw progress and peace. Wherever we do not have an incumbent government, the Congress tradition has been to do extensive consultations with the elected MLAs and within the party leadership to pick a Chief Minister. We followed this tradition in Chhattisgarh and the same will be followed in Assam.

There can be a few exceptions like Punjab, where Captain Amarinder Singh was projected because he was the ex-Chief Minister and commanded the position.

There is a discomfort within your cadre about the alliance with the AIUDF. The Congress is forced to defend the alliance and only a few days ago, senior leader Sushmita Dev was on the verge of leaving the party over the issue.

I was present when the Congress-AIUDF alliance was sealed and I can say confidently that it was done after extensive consultations within the party. Some senior leaders may have made certain comments because of political compulsions of their constituency. But Ms. Dev is a cherished leader of the Congress and continues to head the All India Women’s Congress. And as far as the BJP’s campaign of branding Ajmal Saheb as communal is concerned, how come they didn’t have similar reservations in sharing power with the AIUDF in zilla parishad. The BJP changes its allies as per political convenience. It has tied up with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in the past.

The BJP claims it will win 100-plus seats this time in the State. Your comments.

Our Home Minister Amit Shah ji doesn’t ever lie. When he came to Chhattisgarh, he said the BJP will win 65-plus seats. The only difference is that in 2018 in Chhattisgarh, he was not speaking for the BJP, but for us. We won 68 seats. And in Assam too, the claim of 100-plus seats is for us. It is the Congress and its allies who will win more than 100 seats.

Is the Congress worried that Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal will divide its voters?

No, we have no reason to worry.

These parties have their own following while we are the only other alternative to the BJP in the State.

G-23 has openly declared rebellion against the party. How do you see their recent comments?

Aren’t Mukul Wasnik and Prithviraj Chavan part of the G-23 group? Both are actively working in Assam. Every party has some one or the other who raises questions, even the BJP had such voices.

Didn’t Uma Bharati speak against the party in the past?

How critical is Rahul Gandhi’s return to the party president’s position?

There is no leader of his stature with the party. He alone can lead us through these challenging times.