BJP planned creation of AJP, Raijor Dal to split anti-CAA votes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The new regional parties react by pointing out he had a few months ago attributed their birth to Congress and AIUDF

Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the BJP had encouraged the creation of two regional parties — the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and jailed activist Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal (RD) — ahead of the State polls in order to split the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act votes.

The Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are key constituents of the 10-party Mahajot or grand alliance that hopes to prevent the BJP and its allies from retaining power. The AJP and RD formed a regional front for the same purpose.

Dr. Sarma told a local TV channel on Thursday, “We had encouraged the formation of AJP and let our party workers attend their meetings so that they feel they have takers. Whether it is AJP or Raijor Dal or any other party, they have been floated according to the BJP’s strategy.”

“Although the CAA is not much of a factor, the idea behind creating the new regional parties was to split the votes of those against the law between them and the Congress and its allies,” he said.

A section of the voters is believed to have been driven by the anti-CAA sentiment in eastern Assam and parts of central Assam where elections were held in 47 of Assam’s 126 Assembly seats in the first phase on March 27.

AJP, RD react

The AJP and RD reacted on Friday by reminding Dr. Sarma of a different “theory” he had aired about their birth in September-October 2020.

“The Minister is intelligent enough to remember that he had a few months ago said we were sired by the Congress and the AIUDF. I don’t want to use unparliamentary words, but the people know what a person who makes such inconsistent and statements is called,” AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said.

“If you go to the grassroots, you will realise how strong the feelings of the people are about AJP and Raijor Dal. The body language of the Minister shows that he is scared of losing power after getting used to it over the years. He seems to have lost it,” Mr. Bhuyan added.

The AJP is contesting 82 seats and RD 32. Elections to a majority of these seats were over in the first and second phase of polling.