Assam

Assam Assembly elections | BJP, ally UPPL to have ‘friendly contest’ in three Assam seats

File image for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) have followed two main constituents of the Opposition Mahajot, or grand alliance, to engage in a “friendly fight” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

UPPL list of candidates

The UPPL has announced a list of candidates for 11 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The seat-sharing agreement in the first week of March had yielded the BTR-specific party eight seats.

The BTR has 12 Assembly seats in four districts – Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar and Udalguri – administered by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

On Tuesday, UPPL president and BTC chief Pramod Boro announced the names of eight candidates. He had earlier announced the names of candidates for three other seats.

It has now transpired that the BJP and UPPL will have friendly contests in three of these seats – Bijni, Kalaigaon and Majbat.

The candidates are Phanin Boro, Kamal Azad and Ratendra Daimary respectively.

The BJP has fielded Ajay Kumar Roy from Bijni, Madhu Ram Deka from Kalaigaon and Jitu Kisan from Majbat.

Paneri seat

The only seat in BTR that the UPPL is not contesting is Panery, where the BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary, an import from the saffron party’s former ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

The UPPL has fielded Urkhao Gwra Brahma, a former MP and Sahitya Academy award winner, from the Chapaguri seat.

The Congress and ally All-India United Democratic Front had earlier named candidates against each other for a “friendly fight” in five constituencies.

Comments
Related Articles

Cong. tweaks Bhaona in Assam

Former extremists call for driving BJP out

‘BJP’s 100-plus claim is for Cong., not for themselves’

Assam polls: Mahajot loses sleep over new party

Assam Assembly polls | NDA gave liberty to Muslim women: Nadda

Assam Assembly elections | Congress following in Jinnah's footsteps, will destroy India: Shivraj Chouhan

Cachar SVEEP campaign sets ‘rangoli’ record

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress-led Mahajot party count now 10

Assembly elections | BJP announces star-studded list of candidates

Assam Assembly Elections | CAA not election issue in Assam; people will vote logically, not emotionally: State BJP chief

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress allying with outfits that wish to divide nation: Amit Shah at rally in Assam

Terrorism, insurgency on decline in Assam, state on path of progress: Rajnath
Union Minister of State at PMO and BJP leader Jitendra Singh. File

Assam Assembly polls | Contradictions, confusion in Congress over alliance in Assam, says Jitendra Singh

Assam Assembly Elections | Akhil Gogoi’s imprisonment planned to keep him off public view during election: Yogendra Yadav

Modi slammed for calling 17th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan a freedom fighter

Assam Assembly polls: Deer ‘swamps’ poll talk in rhino land

Assam Assembly elections | Akhil Gogoi poorest of four party chiefs in Assam Phase I polls

Assam Assembly Elections | Swap of party colours in Golaghat

Assam Assembly Elections | Give jobs, not CAA, says Congress

Assam Assembly Elections | Not a storm in a teacup in Assam tea gardens
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 5:53:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/bjp-ally-uppl-to-have-friendly-contest-in-three-assam-seats/article34086879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY