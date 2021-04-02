Assam EVM row | EC suspends four poll officials

New Delhi

02 April 2021 13:17 IST

Repoll to be held at booth in Ratabari Assembly constituency

The Election Commission has suspended a Presiding Officer, along with three other officials, and decided to conduct a repoll at a booth in the Ratabari Assembly constituency of Assam, after Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were found in a car linked to BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul, who is contesting from Patharkandi constituency.

“Although the seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a repoll at No. 149-Indira M.V. School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as added precaution. A report has also been sought from the Special Observer,” said the Commission.

Following a controversy, the EC had sought a ground report on the incident that took place in Karimganj, hours after the second phase of polls on Thursday. According to the report, after the polls concluded at No.149-Indira M.V. School, the team comprising the Presiding Officer and three polling personnel, was returning in a convoy escorted by an armed escort led by police sector officer Luhit Gohain. A constable and a homeguard were also accompanying them.

Advertising

Advertising

Tough conditions

It had been raining heavily and the road had turned muddy, leading to heavy traffic congestion on the highway. As the polling party was approaching Nilam Bazaar, the vehicle broke down around 9 p.m. Owing to the traffic congestion and the prevailing weather condition, the party had got separated from its convoy, said the report.

The party alighted from the vehicle and called the Sector Officer, Ajoy Sutradhar, on his mobile phone and informed him. While the Sector Officer was arranging an alternative vehicle, the polling party decided to arrange a vehicle of its own so as to reach the Material Receipt Centre faster, as they were carrying the EVMs.

Around 9.20 p.m., the report said, the polling party waved down a passing vehicle and boarded it, along with their EVMs and other things, without checking the vehicle’s ownership. They moved towards Karimganj and as they reached Kanaishil around 10 p.m., they slowed down due to traffic. A mob of about 50 people surrounded them and hurled stones.

“The mob also started abusing them and did not allow the vehicle to pass. When they asked the leader of the mob, he replied that it was the vehicle of Krishnendu Paul, who is a contesting candidate of a neighbouring constituency (Patharkandi LAC-2), and he levelled allegations that the EVM was being taken to be tampered with,” said the report.

According to the report, it was only then that the polling team realised that something was amiss and alerted the Sector Officer. However, the situation had turned violent. The officials were held hostage by the mob.

Acting on information, the Karimganj District Election Officer (DEO) along with the area Superintendent of Police reached the spot soon. As it turned out, the vehicle was registered in the name of Madhumita Paul, wife of Mr. Paul. The mob had damaged the vehicle by then. The Superintendent of Police also sustained minor injuries in the stone-pelting, and “blank firing” had to be resorted to disperse the mob.

While the first polling officer was found missing in the commotion, the EVMs and the remaining polling party members were safely escorted from the area and taken into the control of the DEO.

“On examination, the polled EVM comprising BU, CU and VVPAT was found to be with its seal intact without any damage whatsoever. All the items have been deposited in the strongroom,” said the report.