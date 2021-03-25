Assam polls: UPPL promises BTR accord implementation

Bodo women shows the ink marks on their fingers after casting votes. File Photo.

GUWAHATI

25 March 2021 19:46 IST

The party is an ally of the BJP in areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has promised to implement the clauses of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) accord within the next five years.

A regional ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the UPPL is contesting 11 seats in constituencies straddling the Bodoland Territorial Council. The two allies will have a “friendly fight” in three of these constituencies.

“After winning the election, we will focus on improving agriculture, education, weaving and handloom, youth empowerment, human resource development, health and cleanliness, skill development, and employment,” UPPL president Promod Boro said after releasing his party’s vision document or manifesto in western Assam’s Kokrajhar on Thursday.

The party promised to implement all the clauses of the BTR Accord signed in January 2020. These include providing surrendered members of the National Democratic Front of Boroland jobs in the armed forces and coming up with a proper policy for revenue allocation across the BTR.

The BJP had contested the 2016 elections in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). While the friendship with AGP has been retained, the BJP replaced BPF with rival UPPL in 12 seats across the BTR.

The BPF is now a key constituency of the Congress-led Mahajot or grand alliance.