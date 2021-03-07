Assam polls: Raijor Dal contesting 4 seats against ally AJP

After the Congress-led mahajot, trouble seems to be brewing in the regional front of the newly-floated Assam Gana Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal, headed by jailed rights activist Akhil Gogoi.
The Raijor Dal on Saturday evening announced its list of 18 candidates, 12 for the first phase of election on March 27 and six for the second phase on April 1. According to the list, Mr. Gogoi would be contesting the Sivasagar Assembly seat in eastern Assam.
But the party ended up naming candidates for four seats where ally AJP had already nominated its candidates. These seats are Bihpuria, Dhing, Rangapara and Thowra.
On March 5, the AJP nominated Achyut Saikia, Anjar Hussain, Ajay Tanti and Dipen Tanti for these seats. Barely 24 hours later, the Raijor Dal named Anup Saikia, Mehboob Muktab, Bijay Tirki and Dhairya Konwar respectively.
Mr. Konwar is the general secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, a peasants’ rights group Mr. Gogoi had founded.
If that were not enough, the Raijor Dal announced the possibility of contesting the Dhemaji and Mariani seats too. The AJP has named Chittaranjan Basumatary and Rajib Kumar Hazarika for these seats.
Raijor Dal’s working president, Bhasco De Saikia said the issues over seat-sharing would be discussed with the AJP. Members of his party attributed the “misunderstanding” between the two parties to a lack of proper communication.
The party is expected to contest 10 seats in the third phase, scheduled on April 6.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath