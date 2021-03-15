Assam polls: Mahajot loses sleep over new party

GUWAHATI

15 March 2021 23:20 IST

Denied tickets, some AIUDF leaders float minority-based AUDF

The Assam United Democratic Front formed by AIUDF leaders denied ticket has put up candidates against Congress

Days after adding two more parties to its Mahajot or grand alliance, a new minority-based party has made the Congress and ally All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) lose sleep in a few constituencies.

Some AIUDF leaders have formed a party with a similar name — Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF). They have put up two candidates in central Assam and are likely to field a few more in western Assam.

Central Assam constituencies go to the polls on April 1 and those in western Assam in the third and final phase on April 6.

Nurul Amil Choudhury, contesting the Rupohihat seat, said the AUDF candidates would be contesting as independents but under the party symbol ‘key’.

The Congress has sniffed a “bigger conspiracy than meets the eye”. Party candidate Nurul Huda, who is seeking re-election from Rupohihat, said: “The new parties are trying to confuse the supporters of AIUDF, our ally, and divide the Muslim votes.”

But Mr. Choudhury and fellow candidate from the Batadrava constituency, Motiur Rahman, said they have a chance of winning their respective seats and decided to contest because of being ignored by the AIUDF.

The AIUDF on Monday suspended the duo for anti-party and destructive activities.

“Their whimsical decision to contest the election is a serious offence and gross violation of the party constitution. They have been suspended with immediate effect,” AIUDF general secretary (administration) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said.